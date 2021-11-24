Vanderhoof municipal office sign on Burrard Avenue. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

District issues statement after Vanderhoof Mayor given anti-COVID letter at his home

District releases statement on bullying and harassment as a response

The District of Vanderhoof is condemning the actions of a few who showed up at the mayor’s home to deliver a letter calling out his encouragement for community members to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the district, the “demand letter” was given to Mayor Gerry Thiessen on Nov. 16, signed by an unknown number of people claiming he has no authority of giving medical advice to the public.

The letter includes misinformation around the vaccine and the pandemic that goes against B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer. The names of those who signed the letter were redacted.

In the statement released Wednesday (Nov. 24), municipal staff warned that if elected officials or any employee of the district experiences harassment, the RCMP will get involved as these incidents will be reported as criminal harassment.

“Elected officials and municipal staff are still people who have chosen to live, work, and play in this community, deserving of respect, privacy, and the right to feel safe when in their own homes,” the statement read.

The district added that there are “healthy ways” to discuss differences of opinion and policy, specifically through submitting comments and complaints during city hall hours – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – or through council and committee meetings.

Aman Parhar
Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Coronavirus

