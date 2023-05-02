Trade Expo was last held in Smithers in 2020. (Rebecca Willson photo))

“Discover, Celebrate and Seize the Smithers Vibe,” at the NW Trade Expo in Smithers

Expo not just about business, but a family affair

Discover, Celebrate and Seize the Smithers vibe at the 2023 Northwest Trade Expo in Smithers, at the Civic Arena, May 5 and 6, the Chamber of Commerce says.

The Northwest Trade Expo is back after a three-year hiatus, with over 70 business vendors, live entertainment, wagon rides, a new beer garden, food gardens, kids activities and much more.

“The whole community is invited to come and celebrate the best of the Northwest and Smithers,” said Sheena Miller, Smithers District Chamber of Commerce (SDCC) Manager,

“We want to invite all ages, all nations, all people to come and reconnect with each other, that is why we are saying it is a great time to discover, seize and celebrate the #smithersvibe, that is uniquely Smithers,” Miller said.

“The SDCC Expo highlights the best of the best in Northern B.C. businesses, bringing a roundup of the latest innovations, trends, products, services, solutions and so much more.”

In past years, the Trade Expo has been a vital economic driver bringing participants, companies and nonprofits from all over the Northwest.

“The show has been going for almost 30 years with the main purpose being to showcase local businesses and their products, but it’s a community event where people can bring their families,” said Miller.

There will also be emergency vehicles, food trucks and more in the parking lot for people to visit and enjoy, along with all the indoor events and booths.

The cost is $5 with kids 12 and under free and the hours are on Friday (May 5), 3:00-9:00 p.m. and Saturday (May 6), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.


