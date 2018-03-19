Dike along Telkwa River being repaired

Work is now underway to repair a portion of a dike on the Telkwa River that runs from the regional district boundary across to the Cottonwood neighbourhood.

West Horizon Contracting won the bid to do the job and has been re-enforcing the dike for about two weeks now. The cost for their work is $125,350 plus GST.

“The bid came in under the assessed cost when we had the engineering done so we are happy with that, and it is a local contractor,” said Mayor Darcy Repen.

Telkwa was approved as one of the municipalities that was eligible for Emergency Management BC funding from the flood last fall, and that can pay up to 80 per cent of the cost. There is also a significant infrastructure grant that the Village can apply for this spring to cover the remainder of the costs.