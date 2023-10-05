Dianna Plouffe steps down as Smithers CAO

Dianna Plouffe will be stepping down from her role as Smithers’ Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) on Nov. 10th, 2023.

Dianna Plouffe, right, pictured here with Mayor Gladys Atrill in front of Town Hall following the announcement she will be the new CAO is the town’s highest paid employee at $168,618. (Facebook photo)

Dianna Plouffe, right, pictured here with Mayor Gladys Atrill in front of Town Hall following the announcement she will be the new CAO is the town’s highest paid employee at $168,618. (Facebook photo)

Dianna Plouffe will be stepping down from her role as Smithers’ Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) on Nov. 10, 2023.

“I have made the difficult decision to relocate in order to spend time with my grandchildren and see them grow up,” said Plouffe in a press release from the Town of Smithers.

During her tenure, Plouffe completed the 2023-2026 Council Strategic Priorities Plan, finalized a new Official Community Plan and established a Community Services Department.

The Town of Smithers is currently looking for a new CAO, while Plouffe continues to work with the Town to ensure a smooth transition.

MORE TO COME

READ MORE: Director of corporate services named Smithers CAO

Smithers

Previous story
Moroccan earthquake kills 7 family members of Williams Lake woman
Next story
B.C. woman comes face to face with black bear on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Dianna Plouffe, right, pictured here with Mayor Gladys Atrill in front of Town Hall following the announcement she will be the new CAO is the town’s highest paid employee at $168,618. (Facebook photo)
Dianna Plouffe steps down as Smithers CAO

Rio Tinto BC Works employees celebrate the achievement of reaching full capacity. Supplied photo
Rio Tinto’s Kitimat smelter returns to full capacity

With a new grant from the Forest Enhancement Society of BC, the Wetzin’kwa Community Forest will be able to further enhance the wildfire mitigation efforts such as the selective harvesting conducted last fall. (The Interior News)
Funds from forest society to help mitigate wildfire risk in Bulkley Valley

The Smithers Regional Airport will be seeing an additional Air Canada flight from Vancouver starting in the fall. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Additional daily flight with Air Canada coming to Smithers Oct. 29