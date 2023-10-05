Dianna Plouffe steps down as Smithers CAO

Dianna Plouffe, right, pictured here with Mayor Gladys Atrill in front of Town Hall following the announcement she will be the new CAO is the town’s highest paid employee at $168,618. (Facebook photo)

Dianna Plouffe will be stepping down from her role as Smithers’ Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) on Nov. 10th, 2023.

“I have made the difficult decision to relocate in order to spend time with my grandchildren and see them grow up,” said Plouffe in a press release from the Town of Smithers.

During her tenure, Plouffe completed the 2023-2026 Council Strategic Priorities Plan, finalized a new Official Community Plan and established a Community Services Department.

The Town of Smithers is currently looking for a new CAO, while Plouffe continues to work with the Town to ensure a smooth transition.

