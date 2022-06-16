Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux prepares to appear before the Senate Committee on Official Languages, in Ottawa, on Monday, June 13, 2022. The parliamentary budget officer says the cost to create and deliver a new dental program for low and middle income uninsured Canadians could be nearly double what the federal government originally estimated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux prepares to appear before the Senate Committee on Official Languages, in Ottawa, on Monday, June 13, 2022. The parliamentary budget officer says the cost to create and deliver a new dental program for low and middle income uninsured Canadians could be nearly double what the federal government originally estimated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Dental care program could cost nearly double what federal government originally thought

Program a key element of the Liberal government’s deal with the NDP to stay in power

The parliamentary budget officer says the cost of a new dental program for low- and middle-income uninsured Canadians could be nearly double what the federal government originally estimated.

The program is a key element of the Liberal government’s deal with the NDP to stave off an election until 2025.

The Liberals promised to provide coverage by the end of the year for children living in a household with an income of less than $90,000 and expanding next year it to include seniors and persons living with a disability.

The government’s 2022 budget suggested the plan would cost $5.3 billion over the next five years.

But in a legislative costing note, the PBO says the cost could be closer to $9 billion.

The government has just over six months to launch a completely new program, but still appears to be in the consultation phase of the planning.

RELATED: NDP expects phased-in approach to national pharmacare promise in deal with Liberals

DentalFederal Politics

Previous story
Deep-sea expedition heads north to Haida Gwaii coast
Next story
Alleged B.C. fentanyl trafficker charged in connection with U.S. Navy deaths

Just Posted

The Telkwa river is rising to dangerous levels under the train bridge where the Telkwa and Bulkley rivers meet. (Deb Meissner photo)
High streamflow advisory issued for Smithers and Telkwa

A Grizzly Bear with a broken-off arrow stuck in its head, was recently taken by a passing motorist and provided to Smithers Conservation Officers. The picture was taken along Hwy. 37 North, just north of the Meziadin junction. (Conservation Officer Service photo)
Smithers conservation officers seek info on injured grizzly

A research team aboard the J. P. Tully departs from Sydney B.C. on a deep-sea expedition June 16. (Photo: Shelton Dupreez/Fisheries and Oceans Canada)
Deep-sea expedition heads north to Haida Gwaii coast

DFO have announced closures and decreased daily limits on chinook salmon fishing around Canada’s North Coast. Pictured is an adult Chinook salmon swimming in Ship Creek, Anchorage. (Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
DFO closes chinook salmon fishing around Prince Rupert