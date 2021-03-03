Beginning late Tuesday, anti-pipeline protesters blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver. (Instagram/Braidedwarriors)

Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

They group is protesting a 90-day jail sentence handed to a fellow anti-pipeline protester

Indigenous youth calling themselves Braided Warriors have blocked a major Vancouver intersection to protest a 90-day jail sentence handed to an anti-pipeline protester.

A police spokesman says the group marched from the courthouse to the East Vancouver intersection late Tuesday following the sentencing.

About 20 people set up a blockade at Hastings Street and Clark Drive, a key entrance to the Port of Vancouver.

They stayed there through the night and the intersection remained blocked on Wednesday.

Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison says the group has been peaceful and there have been no arrests.

Social media posts by the Braided Warriors say members intend to shut down the port to show solidarity with the elder sentenced for his role in protests against the Trans Mountain pipeline.

