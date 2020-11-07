Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Biden scooped Pennsylvania in one of the tightest races in U.S. history

U.S. media outlets are projecting that Democrat Joe Biden will become America’s 46th president, after winning Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes and putting him over the 270 he needed to win.

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country,” Biden said in a tweet Saturday morning. “The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.”

In what has become a historic election across the border, the world has been watching for four days as Biden edged closer to President Donald Trump through the counting of mail-in and absentee ballots – which in some states only began on Election Day, or Nov. 3.

During this time, the two sides have been handling the tension differently – with Biden calling for patience as every vote gets counted, while the Trump campaign attempted several legal challenges to “stop the count” in at least four key battleground states.

Trump needed to win Pennsylvania in order to have a chance at reaching the necessary 270 electoral college votes to maintain his presidency for another four years. Biden now has 284 electoral college votes, 70 more than Trump’s 214.

When Biden addressed the nation Friday night near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, he acknowledged the sluggish pace of the count “can be numbing.” But he added: “Never forget the tallies aren’t just numbers: They represent votes and voters.”

He expressed confidence that victory ultimately would be his. “The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: We’re going to win this race,” the former vice-president said.

Standing alongside running mate Kamala Harris, Biden wasn’t able to give the acceptance speech at that time that his aides had hoped. But he hit notes of unity, seemingly aimed at cooling the temperature of a heated, divided nation.

“We have to remember the purpose of our politics isn’t total unrelenting, unending warfare,” he said. “No, the purpose of our politics, the work of our nation, isn’t to fan the flames of conflict, but to solve problems, to guarantee justice, to give everybody a fair shot.”

Trump left the White House for his Virginia golf club dressed in golf shoes, a windbreaker and a white hat as the results gradually expanded Biden’s lead in must-win Pennsylvania. On Saturday, Trump repeated baseless allegations of election fraud and illegal voting on Twitter, but they were quickly flagged as potentially misleading by the social media platform.

Biden was spending Saturday morning with family and advisers at home in Wilmington, Delaware, his campaign said.

Trump’s campaign was mostly quiet. It was a dramatic difference from earlier in the week, when officials vocally projected confidence and held news conferences announcing litigation in key states. But his inner circle was touched once again by the coronavirus.

Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, contracted the virus, according to two senior White House officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss private matters. Several other members of the White House staff and Trump’s campaign team also tested positive.

Trump’s handling of the pandemic has been the defining issue of the campaign. The president, first lady Melania Trump and several other people in Trump’s orbit have fallen ill and recovered.

On Friday evening, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito approved a GOP request ordering county boards to comply with Pennsylvania state guidance to keep the late ballots separate from those received before or on Election Day. Alito, however, did not direct election officials to stop counting the ballots, as the Republicans had also sought.

But judges in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania quickly swatted down other legal action. A federal judge who was asked to stop vote counts in Philadelphia instead forced the two sides to reach an agreement without an order over the number of observers allowed.

