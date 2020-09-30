Delay in publication of Guide for Candidates concerns Stikine nominee

Elections BC blames snap election call, pandemic for unpreparedness of guide

At least one prospective Stikine candidate was none too pleased with the nominations process for the provincial election.

Darcy Repen, who is seeking to represent the Rural BC Party he co-founded with District of Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld, said he was trying to get essential information on election financing over the weekend. When he called Elections BC, he was directed by an agent to the website where he found the Guide for Candidates had not been published yet.

“This guide is being updated and will be published as soon as possible,” the website stated.

“It’s a week before the registration deadline, folks,” he posted on his campaign Facebook page. “Seems like alternatives to the NDP are being frozen out intentionally.”

COMPLETE PROVINCIAL ELECTION COVERAGE

The NDP dismissed that allegation, saying Elections BC is an independent entity and has nothing to do with them.

“In a minority parliament, there was a possibility of an election at any time,” said Tim Renneberg, a media relations officer with the BC NDP. “As you are aware, Elections BC has been prepared for elections for some time. Any questions about the process should be directed to Elections BC.”

Elections BC confirmed it did not publish the guide until Sept. 28.

“The guide was inaccurate at the election call because many of our processes have had to change because of COVID-19 to ensure a safe election during the pandemic,” said Melanie Hull, an Elections BC communications advisor. “We updated the guide as soon as possible after the election call.”

READ MORE: B.C. VOTES 2020: Businesses now owe $6 billion in deferred tax payments

She said, she was sorry to hear Repen was having difficulty with the process noting they are much busier this year than in the past.

“Given the snap election call and pandemic, we are fielding a larger number of calls and emails than usual,” she said adding they are doing their best to make sure none of the prospective candidates fall through the cracks through their 1-800 number, email and local district electoral offices.

Repen eventually did get satisfaction through the local district electoral office in Smithers.

This afternoon he posted he had gone through the application package page by page with the local district electoral officer and everything was in order.

Elections BC will post the official candidates list following the closure of the nomination period on Oct. 2.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsElection 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Just Posted

Delay in publication of Guide for Candidates concerns Stikine nominee

Elections BC blames snap election call, pandemic for unpreparedness of guide

New to You suspends receiving donations due to too much garbage being deposited in bin

The hospital fundraising store had to spend more than $1,000 last month to haul “donations” to dump

VIDEO: Friendship Centre launches canoe to mark Orange Shirt Day

Residential School survivor feels honoured by events held to recognize hardships endured

Police, SAR suspend search for missing Witset elder in B.C’s northwest, family continues to look

Mushroom picker Thomas (Tommy) Dennis has been missing since Sept. 16

Witset now reporting 14 cases of COVID-19, remains in lockdown

Health centre director reminds people not to lay blame and urges personal bubbles be kept to six

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

B.C. VOTES 2020: Businesses now owe $6 billion in deferred tax payments

COVID-19 relief from remittance to province ends with September

Long-term care study credits fewer COVID deaths in B.C. than Ont. to funding, policy

The study was published Wednesday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal

Most Read