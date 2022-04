All debit machines are down at point of sale. (Stock)

Canada is experiencing country-wide system problems with debit machines.

At this time Visa, Interac, Moneris and Elavon point of sales (POS) machines are currently down, and merchants are asking the public for patience as they work to find the cause of the problem.

Cash and some credit cards are still being accepted at POS in Smithers.

Any changes will be announced to the public, according to downdetector.ca



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

