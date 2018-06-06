Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

A dead female killer whale was lifted out of the water for a necropsy near Dundas Island. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

On May 30, a young female killer whale washed up on the shore of Dundas Island.

Lara Sloan of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) said the initial necropsy revealed no obvious cause of death and no physical trauma.

READ MORE: Northern resident killer whale numbers reach record high

Dr. Steven Raverty, the marine mammal expert veterinarian pathologist for the province, performed the necropsy. He sent samples away for DNA analysis to determine whether the killer whale was a northern or southern resident. More testing for the young whale’s cause of death will be done with collected samples, and marine researchers hope to find results in the next few weeks.

Sloan said DFO normally gets two or three reports of dead killer whales found in the Pacific region each year.

READ MORE: Orca found at Copper Day was a northern resident: DFO


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package
Next story
B.C. infant receives emergency medical care after eating caterpillar

Just Posted

Walnut Elementary new school consultation Thursday

Meeting to discuss shared community space that can be anything from a library to a sports facility.

$450,000 to develop Prince George beef-packing plant

An estimated 700 jobs would be created in the North if the proposed plant becomes operational.

Uprivers documentary misrepresentations

Seabridge Gold vice president says he wants to correct the record on its KSM mining project.

Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre receives $15,000

Eleven communities in Bulkley Valley area receive grants from Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Tiny Life sees big business opportunity

Their goals sit along a wide scale that ranges from ‘not going bankrupt’ to ‘taking over the world.’

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

It’s breeding season, so look out for dive-bombing crows

Breeding leads to some wacky behavior by animals across B.C. through the spring

‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Promise more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for businesses

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Honour recognizes her efforts efforts to preserve Halq’eméylem language

Most Read