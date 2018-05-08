Police investigate the site of a suspicious death in Dawson City on April 30. RCMP the man’s death is being treated as a homicide. (Cathie Archbould/Yukon News file)

Dawson City murder victim identified as man from B.C.

Kevin McGowan, 41, was killed in Dawson City April 30. His death was previous classified as suspicious

Yukon RCMP say that the “suspicious death” of a B.C. man in downtown Dawson City last week is now being investigated as a homicide.

In a news release Monday, police identified the victim as 41-year-old Kevin Edward McGowan of Coquitlam.

McGowan’s death occurred in the “early hours” of April 30 in downtown Dawson. An autopsy performed in Vancouver on May 4 confirmed that his death was the result of a homicide.

The Yukon RCMP Major Crimes Unit is now leading the investigation.

Police have not released any information on suspects. Anyone with information related to McGowan’s death is asked to contact investigators.

Posts on social media show that a prayer circle was held at Dawson’s Dänojà Zho Cultural Centre on May 3 in McGowan’s memory. A memorial also appears to have been set up for McGowan downtown.

This is the territory’s second homicide of 2018. In February, 25-year-old Chelsey Tegan Bien was killed at an apartment building in Whitehorse. Lynzee Harriott Silverfox was charged with second-degree murder in relation to Bien’s death.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province charges Alberta zoo after ice-cream-eating bear video
Next story
Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer

Just Posted

Northwest hosting international dirt bike tour

Grizzbait tour brings riders from Australia and Europe to Smithers and Telkwa trails

Bulkley River upgraded to flood watch

River and tributary levels rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull: River Forecast Centre.

Option to avoid sidewalks to nowhere

Smithers developers would still need to pay 100 per cent of sidewalk cost.

Smithers Walk for Alzheimer’s Sunday

The Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s Sunday in Smithers was in honour Julia and Maria Trottier.

Houston pre-grad party violence case continues

One person sentenced, two others appearing in court.

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

He will not be eligible for parole for at least 10 years

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

He will appear in court June 18, but Toronto Police wouldn’t provide more details

A new low: thief steals sandbags from B.C. home threatened by flood

The owners of a Princteon home spent days building barricade

Shooting reported at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Nanaimo RCMP on scene investigating after report of gunfire at the Departure Bay terminal

Former B.C. NHLer becomes head coach of Carolina Hurricanes

Campbell River, B.C. product takes helm of team he led to Stanley Cup victory in 2006

BC Rugby looks to app for better concussion tests

Organization to use mobile app to track concussion data and streamline player assessments

Police should determine gun restrictions, not politicians: Trudeau

Under pressure to restrict semi-automatic rifles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defers to police

Afghan vet alleges sexual misconduct against NDP MP Christine Moore

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to issue a statement later today

Most Read