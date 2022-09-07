Daughter of Smithers’ first female mayor makes bid for council seat

A second candidate has submitted nomination papers for October’s municipal election in Smithers.

Her name may not be instantly recognizable as it has recently changed, but Laura Leonard’s (nee Young), family political legacy will be very familiar to many Smithereens.

Leonard is the daughter of long-time council member and Smithers’ first female mayor, Carole Young and now she feels it is time for her to take her turn in the local political arena.

She told The Interior News she has thought about running before, but the timing was never quite right.

Now that her kids are older and with the support of family, friends and fellow business people, she pulled the trigger and handed in her nomination package on Sept. 2.

“My experience as a business person and as an accountant will bring a bit of maybe fiscal prudence to the town and it is where my interest lies,” she said.

“I just want to get into how dollars are being spent. I hear a lot of rumours and look at financial information and I just want to get my head around that and I would say that’s definitely where my strength is and where I think I can add value to the Town of Smithers.”

Leonard is currently the president and co-owner of Smithers-based All-West Glass, which has outlets across northern B.C. and Alberta.

Leonard joins Adam Koch, who was the first to submit his nomination package and current councillor John Buikema who completed his paperwork this week. Sam Raven has also committed to run, but as of Wednesday morning (Sept. 7) had not returned her package.

For the mayor’s chair only current mayor Gladys Atrill is officially in the race.

Nominations close Sept. 9.

The election will be held Oct. 15.

READ MORE: FULL MUNICIPAL ELECTION COVERAGE



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Election 2022