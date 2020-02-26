The residence in Houston where William Griffin allegedly murdered 23-year-old Elija Dumont on Nov. 10. (Houston Today photo)

Date to fix preliminary inquiry in Griffin case set for March 3

Griffin has been charged with the second-degree murder of a 23-year-old Houston man

A March 3 date has been set to fix a schedule for a preliminary inquiry in the case of William Griffin.

During Feb. 18 proceedings at the Smither courthouse the Crown also agreed to adjourn a previous application made for a bench warrant to that March 3 date.

Griffin is currently staying at a recovery centre in the Lower Mainland.

The Crown and Griffin’s legal counsel also agreed to divide the preliminary inquiry into an initial two-day period followed by another four days at a later time.

The reasoning behind this was the only eyewitness of the alleged incident has serious health concerns.

Griffin was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of 23-year-old Elija Dumont in November.


