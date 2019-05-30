Darren Durnin gives RCMP quarterly update for Smithers at May 14 town council meeting

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Smithers RCMP detachment.

Smithers RCMP officers take off on their bikes as part of a new initiative to engage more with people downtown. (Contributed photo)

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Smithers RCMP detachment.

At council’s May 14 meeting, Smithers RCMP Sgt. Darren Durnin gave a rundown of goals the detachment has planned in their annual performance plan released in April.

The six objectives include reducing substance abuse, improving road and traffic safety and an improved relationship between the police and the community.

“Last year I had initiated a project, Downtown for All, so we are carrying forward that idea … because we felt it was effective,” said Durnin.

The project focuses on an increased presence of Smithers RCMP in the downtown core throughout the summer.

Another highlight of the presentation was a go-kart the detachment received and is now using to help educate kids about the effects of alcohol and cannabis consumption.

“The idea is to take it to the schools … and have people experience what it is like to be impaired,” he said.

Durnin also gave a rundown of crime statistics for the town.

While domestic violence, property crimes and break-and-enters have decreased, crimes against the person and theft over $5,000 have increased.

In 2018 there was also an increase in total number of police files generated compared to 2017.

Durnin also gave highlights about renovation plans for the detachment, particularly replacing its roof and boiler system.

Both renovations are expected to take place in the summer.