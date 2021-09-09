Daily limit at Babine Lake increased

The daily limit for sockeye at Babine Lake has increased to two per day until Sept. 15. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Recreational fishermen now allowed two sockeye per day

Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced on Sept 2. that the daily limit of sockeye in the Skeena River Watershed has been increased to two per day, with a two day possession max.

This includes the waters of Babine Lake, not including tributaries or waters within a 400m radius of the following tributary streams; Morrison Creek, Six Mile Creek, Pierre Creek, Pendleton Creek, Hazelwood Creek, Twain Creek, Tachek Creek, Five Mile Creek, Four Mile Creek, Sockeye Creek, Big Loon Creek, Tsezakwa Creek, and Pinkut Creek.

Skeena River mainstem waters are included, upstream of the CNR bridge at Terrace to a point above the confluence with the Babine River. The season for recreational sockeye fishing ends on Sept. 15.

If you witness suspicious fishing activity or a violation, please call the Fisheries and Ocean Canada 24-hour toll free observe, record, report line at (800) 465-4336.

For the 24 hour recorded opening and closure line, call toll free at 1-(866)431-FISH (3474).

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

