Daffodil Dash kicks off Friday with online auction, scavenger hunt and word scramble

The annual event, which was cancelled last year is back in support of the Canadian Cancer Society

Lorna Thornton of the Daffodil Dash committee accepts a generous donation from the Bulkley Valley Credit Union toward this month’s fundraiser. (Contributed photo)

The Daffodil Dash is hosting a virtual challenge this year, being held from April 16 to 25, with on an on-line auction, a scavenger hunt, and word scramble.

The Daffodil Dash is hosted each year to support the Canadian Cancer Society, and is one of their major events.

“Last year was the exception, due to COVID-19, but we have organized some great events this year for people to participate in,” said Grant Harris, Challenge Committee member.

The online auction has some incredible items available to bid on such as sailboat trips, helicopter rides, corporate ski passes, golf passes, and more, much more.

The scavenger hunt and word scramble will see participants looking for items all over the Smithers downtown core and posting pictures of their adventures.

“There are so many extremely generous donors and businesses that will make this year’s events truly worthwhile,” Harris said.

“The Canadian Cancer Society is so important, and giving means you will be helping people, even within our own community. We encourage everyone to take part.”

Facebook page: Daffodil Dash Challenge – Smithers, BC

