Cycle 16 president Tony Harris. After acquiring their first right-of-way (ROW) agreement in May, Cycle 16 has now come to another ROW agreement with a second landowner along the proposed route. (Trevor Hewitt)

Cycle 16 shifts into higher gear with agreement to acquire second right-of-way along route

The society has also asked the Regional District if they’d agree to own the trail

It’s been an uphill climb, but the Cycle 16 Trail Society is making headway in its bid to create a paved path, separate from Highway 16, which links Telkwa, Smithers and rural areas.

Part of that challenge has been acquiring right-of-way (ROW) rights to the five private properties of land along the proposed route between the end of the Town of Smithers (where Highway 16 meets the Bulkley River) and the Village of Telkwa.

But after acquiring their first ROW agreement in May, Cycle 16 has now come to a ROW agreement with Wim and Inge Tersago, the second landowners along the proposed route.

In late May, Cycle 16 announced it had signed a ROW agreement with the Yuen family, owners of the Bulkley Valley RV Park (formerly the Smithers Par 3 golf course).

READ MORE: Smithers-Telkwa bike route achieves major milestone

The plot of land was the first acquired property for the society. It also happened to be the first piece of land after the Smithers town boundary.

Cycle 16 president Tony Harris said he feels the two ROW agreements have rejuvenated interest in the project, which has been years in the making.

“I think people sense there’s actually something [that] could potentially happen, like before it was just like a wild dream for a while [but] now it’s sort of like oh maybe this will work,” said Harris.

The recently-acquired ROW is the second property after the Town’s boundary.

Harris said the new agreement puts the society within reach of completing a desired goal.

“That allows us to actually consider we might be successful getting to phase 1, to Laidlaw Road,” said Harris.

Funding for the new ROW agreement is coming from Smithers resident Ellen Hansen who is the trustee of the Kassandra Trust, which funds selected initiatives in Northern Communities.

Hansen also provided funding for the ROW agreement between Cycle 16 and the Yuen family.

“Sow she’s offered to pay for this one … so it’s a fantastic deal,” said Harris.

On top of fundraising and ROW agreements, another issue the society is dealing with is ownership of the trail itself.

READ MORE: Cycle 16 nears membership goal

With that in mind, the society has made a formal request to the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) asking them if they’d agree to own the trail.

Harris notes that neither the Town nor the Village can own it (due to certain parts of the trail being outside of both jurisdictions) and that there needs to be some ownership protocol in place for the development.

Having the district take ownership of the trail will also mean the RDBN can apply for grants on its behalf.

Harris said it will likely be a while before they hear back.

“They’re going through a process right now and they will consider it, so we might get an answer from them back in the next year maybe or so.”

On their website the society said their vision is “to have a paved path, separate from the highway, linking Telkwa, Smithers and rural areas, for the benefit and enjoyment of locals and visitors.”


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
15,000-name petition against Kelowna supportive housing heads to B.C. legislature

Just Posted

UNBC offers credit, other options as faculty strike continues

Value of the credit will depend on the length of the strike, school says

Man awaiting sentencing for attempted murder dies after being struck by vehicle in Fraser Lake

Ron Fowler is still scheduled for sentencing Nov. 29 according to B.C. prosecution service

Legal Services Society launches work-to-rule campaign

A spokesperson said legal services at Parents Legal Centre in Smithers should not be affected

Regional District says goodbye to Houston Rural director Rob Newell

Newell passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 74

Town removes homeless camp at King St and Hwy 16

Four people lost their tents and belongings when the Town brought in heavy equipment last week

More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

15,000-name petition against Kelowna supportive housing heads to B.C. legislature

14,000 people have signed a petition to change the use of the housing facility under construction

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions

Sales of Crown drilling rights have fallen off dramatically in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan this year

B.C. company sends helicopters to Chile, Australia to fight wildfires

Chile’s president meets Canadian crew to say thank you

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Most Read