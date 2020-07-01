Cycle 16 is working towards an off-road, non-motorized trail between Smithers and Telkwa. (File photo)

Cycle 16 making progress on trail between Smithers and Telkwa

Society establishes a memorandum of understanding with regional district and hires a project manager

The wheels are turning for Cycle 16 Trail Society’s plans to build a paved path from Smithers to Telkwa.

The trail will be off Highway 16 along the BC Hydro right-of-way. At the Smithers end, it is planned to go along the west side of the highway. Around the halfway mark, it will cross the highway with a bridge or underpass and follow the east side of the highway to Telkwa. The project will be done in phases with the first phase beginning at the Bulkley River bridge by the Riverside RV Park and ending at Laidlaw Rd.

Group President Tony Harris said there has been a lot of progress recently.

The society has secured a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako for ownership of the trail because the society can’t own it.

“That has been a big hurdle but it isn’t a done deal,” said Harris.

The second major update is that they’ve now hired a manager for the project. Allan Kindrat, Project Engineer at WSP in Canada will take the reigns.

The society is now trying to figure out maintenance costs and is hoping the RDBN, Town of Smithers and Village of Telkwa will share those with each jurisdiction taking care of a certain percentage with possibly some businesses also helping out. However, all of those details still need to be worked out.

Harris is also happy with the progress the membership drive has had. There are now more than 900 members with a goal of 1,000.

The society recently made a presentation to Telkwa Council asking for support to apply for a grant. The PlanH Healthy Communities Grant Program requires a municipal body to be the applicant and Telkwa was happy to help.

If successful, the society would receive $15,000. Treasurer Janet Harris said they would use the funds to further engage the public by creating videos of users of the trail and how it would benefit the Bulkley Valley. They would also like to have some transportation and cycling stories written.

SmithersTelkwa

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Just Posted

Council votes to pen letter to fisheries minister asking for earlier Chinook opening date

The DFO is set to reassess Chinook fishing ban in Skeena River on July 15

Native Women’s Association calls for police reform in wake of recent Indigenous deaths

Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi both recently died following interactions with police

Town pushes forward with Active Transportation Plan, postpones Third Street bike lane

The Strategic Priority Committee made a number of recommendations at their June 2 meeting

See you at the movies

P is for pandemic. It’s also for Phase 3. As we move… Continue reading

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Most Read