Workers manoeuvre the new CT scanner into the Bulkley Valley District Hospital June 6. (Thom Barker photo)

CT scanner arrives at hospital

Northern Health expects first patient to receive scan in the second week of July

The Bulkley Valley District Hospital’s CT Scanner has arrived.

Worker’s moved the much-anticipated machine into the hospital this morning.

“It’s going to take a couple of weeks to get things going, but it’s a pivotal day,” said Cormac Hikisch, a local spokesperson for Northern Health. “It’s exciting for the community.”

READ MORE: Northern health approves CT scanner for Smithers

In addition to now having the equipment, Hikisch said the new technicians who will run the scanner are already onsite and medical staff have been advised they may start referring patients for non-emergency appointments.

He said the official in-operation date is July 8 and they anticipate the first patient will be scanned July 9 or 10.

READ MORE: CT scanner expected to be up and running by the end of June

Seeing the machine rolled into the hospital was an emotional experience for many staff members. It is a milestone that marks the culmination of many years of dreaming, fundraising and planning.

“It’s been a lot of years of hard work by a lot of people,” Hikisch said.


The last piece of the Bulkley Valley District Hospital’s new CT scanner comes off the truck June 6. (Thom Barker photo)

