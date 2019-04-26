James Sears, editor in chief of “Your Ward News,” is seen outside Ontario court in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. The Crown is seeking a one-year jail term for a Toronto editor convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

Crown seeks 1-year jail term against Toronto editor convicted of promoting hate

James Sears was convicted in January on two counts of wilfully promoting hatred

The Crown is seeking a one-year jail term for a Toronto editor convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews.

A prosecutor is telling Ontario court that James Sears deserves the maximum custodial sentence and three years probation for his role in Your Ward News.

Sears was convicted in January on two counts of wilfully promoting hatred.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of six months, but the Crown says the terms should be served consecutively.

Court also heard several victim and community-impact statements.

Sentencing for the paper’s publisher, LeRoy St. Germaine, for the same crimes was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

READ MORE: Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

READ MORE: New Zealand and France to call for an end to online terror

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Move could shorten delay of assault trial for ex-Afghanistan hostage Boyle
Next story
VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Just Posted

B.C. begins reconciliation talks with Wet’suwet’en

Hereditary Chief Na’moks addresses the United Nations in New York City

Golf season in Smithers is underway

A first look at the golf course on opening day

Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered

DFO confident new site related to April 2 dump of 250 more crab

Town council votes to reclassify LB Warner lot for residential use

Smithers just got one step closer to more affordable housing, but there are still many to go

SD54 approves first two readings of 2019-2020 budget draft

SD54 approved the first two readings of a drafted 2019-2020 budget on Tuesday night.

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Man killed in northern B.C. logging accident

The 46-year-old Terrace man leaves behind a wife and two children

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

‘Zero-tolerance’ approach to drug use not working with B.C. teens: study

UBC researchers interviews more than 80 teenagers about zero-tolerance and harm reduction

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow across eastern B.C.

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

B.C. inventor creates rooftop sprinklers to protect from wildfires

The Water Winger can be placed at the peak of a roof without climbing a ladder

Most Read