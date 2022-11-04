Crown drops murder charge against Smithers man in Cumiskey stabbing death

Supporters of both the accused (Michael Egenolf) and victim (Brodie Cumiskey) in a second-degree murder case prepare to enter the Supreme Court of B.C. in Smithers Nov. 4 where the Crown issued a stay of proceedings based on insufficient evidence to proceed. (Deb Meissner photo)

A second-degree murder charge against Smithers man Michael Egenolf for the 2020 stabbling death of Brodie Cumiskey has been dropped by the Crown.

In a very brief Supreme Court appearance in Smithers this morning, Crown counsel Denise Payne, entered a stay of proceedings before Justice Andrew Mayer, who presided via video.

“With respect to this matter what I can advise the Court is that we have assessed the file based on the available evidence now and it no longer meets our charge assessment standard,” Payne said.

It was a very emotional day in the Smithers courthouse Nov. 4 as supporters of both young men — who were reportedly best friends at the time of the incident that resulted in Cumiskey’s death — packed the courtroom.

On Feb. 8, 2020, police were dispatched to a rural Smithers residence following reports of a stabbing. Officers found the 22-year-old Cumiskey seriously injured and having trouble breathing.

“Immediate first aid measures were initiated by frontline members, and then paramedics who arrived on scene,” a press release at the time said. “The victim was transported to the hospital, where, despite all efforts, the 22-year-old Smithers man was pronounced deceased.”

Following a year-long investigation, RCMP laid the charge against Egenolf on March 1, 2021.

According to family members present at the hearing this morning, the only witness to what transpired that February night in 2020, is also now deceased.

More to come.

READ MORE: Murder charge laid in February 2020 stabbing death of Smithers man



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter