A crosswalk sign. With partial funding from ICBC Road Safety, the Town is installing flashing pedestrian beacons at the intersection of King and Second near Muheim Memorial Elementary School (MMES). (Black Press file photo)

Crosswalk upgrades coming to King and Second

The solar-powered beacons should provide “an additional level of safety” to students crossing

With school around the corner, the Town is making some changes to the intersection of King and Second near Muheim Memorial Elementary School (MMES).

In a August 26 media release the Town announced with partial funding from ICBC Road Safety they will be installing flashing pedestrian beacons at the intersection of King and Second.

The solar-powered beacons are pedestrian activated and should provide “an additional level of safety to students crossing King Street at the Second Avenue zebra crosswalk,” the release reads.

The move is the result of a traffic review conducted for the Town by Watt Consulting Group.

READ MORE: New accessible playground under construction at Muheim

The release also notes over the past few years a number of “near miss” incidents at the location have been reported.

Similarly, on On May 23 Patricia Margaret Anne Erickson was severely injured after being hit by a truck turning left at Hwy 16 and Main Street.

After being treated at the Bulkley Valley Regional Hospital and then at Vancouver General Hospital, Erickson passed away on July 5.

The Town of Smithers Prevention and Community Safety Officer will be orienting MMES students to the new crossing during the first week of school to ensure they are comfortable with how to use it.

