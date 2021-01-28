Crimestoppers recognizes 23 year sponsorship from LB Paving

Crime Stoppers has honoured LB Paving for the Smithers company’s long-term commitment to the program, which has now gone regional.

For 23 years LB Paving has been paying for all costs of Crime Stoppers in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District region, which covers Fraser Lake to Dease Lake.

On Jan. 21, the program presented LB Paving with a plaque commemorating that service to the community.

“We have been extraordinarily fortunate to have had the support of LB Paving since the very start of Crime Stoppers in our area 23 years ago,” said Matt Davey of Smithers Community Policing.

“They paid all costs, from advertising to administration and training, to paying for the actual tips from the community that led to arrests and convictions of crime. We can’t thank them enough and wanted to recognize their commitment today.”

Davey added other regions have typically had to fundraise to cover the costs of the Crime Stoppers programs, making the arrangement very special for the Bulkley Valley.

While administration of the program will now be run out of Prince George, Davey emphasized everything else will remain exactly the same for the public.

READ MORE: New Hazelton RCMP arrest five, seize drugs and large amount of cash

READ MORE: Smithers crime severity index jumps 18 per cent

“Though the administration is all through Prince George now, we want our community to know everything else remains the same.” Davey said.

“You still call the same number anonymously, and go through the same process if you have information about a crime, and we want to encourage people to continue to use this program, it will not change.”

“Crime Stoppers is a program that empowers regular people to fight back against crime,” The Northern BC Crime Stoppers website explains. “Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using the Tip Line or Web Tip and if that tip leads to an arrest or charge, the tipster who submitted the information is eligible for a reward.”

The Crime Stoppers number for the Bulkley Valley remains 1-888-222-TIPS (8477).



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter