Smithers rail yard. (File photo)

Crews respond to fire in rail car

Firefighters from both Smithers and Telkwa attended

It was all hands on deck to extinguish a fire in the rail yard this morning, March 21.

According to a spokesperson from CN, crews noticed smoke coming from a rail car loaded with petcoke described as a non-dangerous inert by-product of the refining process.

Local emergency services were called and dispatched to assist.

Smithers Deputy Fire Chief Alle Jan de Vries said 17 members from the Smithers Fire Department and five from the Telkwa department attended.

“We had five apparatus respond: 1 ladder truck, 1 engine, 1 command unit and 2 water tenders, including one from Telkwa,” he said.

“We had a single rail car involved. We were able to fill the rail car completely with water which extinguished the fire,” de Vries continued.

“This fire was relatively small, yet it took 20,000 gallons to extinguish, but it was well within our capacity. However, with the types of hazardous materials moving through Smithers a large-scale rail event would quickly go beyond our fire fighting capacity.”

There were no injuries or other active fires reported nor any impact to CN operations.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

READ MORE NEWS: RCMP do not agree to abide by Gitxsan chiefs' ban on 'militarized squadron'

