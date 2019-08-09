Crews monitoring wildfire 50 km west of Telegraph Creek

BC Wildfire Service is monitoring a 4,400-hectare wildfire 50 km west of Telegraph Creek.

The Barrington River blaze is believed to have been caused by lighting Aug. 4.

This weekend crews will be conducting structure protection assessments on a fish camp 25 km east of the fire, but otherwise concerns are low and no firefighting crews are currently attending.

READ MORE: Crews responding to wildfire near Meziadin Junction

“A monitoring flight done today [Aug. 9] showed some activity on the western edge of the fire, though heavy smoke hampered visibility and accurate mapping wasn’t possible. Winds are pushing the fire and smoke westward, away from the communities of Telegraph Creek and Glenora,” says Fire Information Officer Jessica McDiarmid. “We’re keeping a close eye on it.”

Current weather forecasts call for the winds to shift on Monday or Tuesday next week. Smoke may be visible in Telegraph Creek and Glenora at that time. The BC Wildfire Service is monitoring the fire over the weekend and will release updates if conditions change.

BC Wildfire Service is not currently worried about the fire reaching Telegraph Creek or Glenora, the site of last year’s 121,000-hectare Alkali Lake wildfire.



quinn@terracestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter