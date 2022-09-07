Oliver Ole Langelid is wanted by the Creston RCMP for sex crimes. (Creston RCMP)

Oliver Ole Langelid is wanted by the Creston RCMP for sex crimes. (Creston RCMP)

Creston man wrongly identified as sex offender

Video on social media wrongly identifying Oliver Ole Langelid has caused undue harassment

A Creston man is being unfairly harassed due to a case of mistaken identity.

In August, the Creston RCMP issued a release seeking wanted criminal Oliver Ole Langelid.

Langelid, 71, is wanted on an endorsed warrant for charges of sexual interference of a person under 16 and sexual assault.

READ MORE: Creston man wanted for sex crimes

The RCMP are still searching for Langelid and requesting information from the public on his movements and whereabouts.

Last week, a video was posted on social media identifying the wrong person.

“We have received multiple tips from the public about a video circulating on social media,” said Const. Brett Urano.

“The video wrongly identifies a man driving a pink, blue, purple, and yellow car as Langelid.”

Urano said the RCMP has spoken to and identified this man to confirm that he is not the wanted Langelid. However, because of this video being posted and shared on social media, he has been unfairly harassed by members of the community.

“Any reports of harassment are investigated,” said Urano.

“[We] are urging anyone who has republished and shared this video wrongly identifying this man, to please remove it from their social media sites.”

Langelid was seen in Creston and has failed to attend court for the alleged charges.

He is described as a white man standing six-foot-one and weighing 174 pounds. He has greying brown hair, a beard, and blue eyes.

To report any information on Langelid and his whereabouts, please contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

READ MORE: Creston RCMP Report: Callers report creepy spiders and howling dogs

Creston ValleyRCMP

Previous story
B.C. nurse suspended for faking COVID vaccine records, giving cannabis edible to senior

Just Posted

Laura Leonard hands in her Smithers Council nomination package at Town Hall Sept. 2. (Thom Barker photo)
Daughter of Smithers’ first female mayor makes bid for council seat

Community of Gingolx driver Fraser Doolan makes a regular transit run from the village at the mouth of the Nass River through the Nass Valley and down to Terrace. There’s a proposal now to set up a north-wide transit booking system to make it easier for people to book riders on the wide variety of transit services available in the region. (Staff photo)
Booking service proposed for northern transportation services

Barrett Jack. (Facebook photo)
Family claims RCMP said man who died in Smithers jail was on ‘suicide watch’

Smithers RCMP detachment. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Man dies in RCMP custody in Smithers; police cite ‘self-inflicted actions’