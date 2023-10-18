A BC Wildfire Service firefighter working on the McDougall Creek Fire in West Kelowna. (BCWS photo)

Credit union collaboration sparks B.C. wildfire relief

Interior and Gulf & Fraser Credit Unions launch recovery campaign

With much of the province still reeling from the aftermath of the wildfires, two prominent credit unions have joined forces to raise money to provide relief for those affected.

Interior Savings and Gulf & Fraser collaborated in support of the United Way BC’s United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund, each pledged $10,000 to match dollar-for-dollar contributions. Through this initiative, they not only met their fundraising goal but also exceeded it with help from the community. With the public having donated $47,238, combined with the contributions from the credit unions, the campaign total reached $67,238.

“When we announced that donations for the campaign would be matched, we hoped to inspire people to support the cause and maximize our pledge,” Interior Savings CEO Brian Harris said in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier with the result. Not only did the community rise to the challenge, they exceeded our expectations, proving once again we’re stronger when we work together.”

While the cooler temperatures of fall are expected to help extinguish the remaining fires, the efforts to rebuild communities across B.C. are just beginning. To further support the work ahead, Interior and Gulf & Fraser have pledged an additional $50,000.

In another effort to support wildfire relief, the two institutions are leveraging their potential merger, announced last October, to raise even more money as members vote on the amalgamation. With every vote cast, whether in favour or opposed, a donation will be made towards the recovery fund.

Information on the United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund can be found on the United Way’s website at www.uwbc.ca, with donations also accepted there.

