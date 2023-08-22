The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos has been burning for one month now. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos has been burning for one month now. (BC Wildfire Services)

Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos continues to burn 1 month later

The fire is 44,000 hectares in size

The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos continues to grow.

Tuesday marks one month since the blaze started and since than, it has grown to 44,000 hectares in size and remains out of control.

Under the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations, there are currently 195 properties on evacuation alert and 13 properties on evacuation order. The map of where the orders and alerts are can be seen on the RDOS interactive map.

BC Wildfire Services is working with U.S. partners on this blaze as it recently crossed into the United States.

READ MORE: High levels of E.coli prompts swimming advisory at Penticton beach

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKeremeosOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap firefighter claims people bringing food, water to crews are being blocked

Just Posted

Tatlow Road closed. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)
Motor vehicle incident on Tatlow Road

A hot spot from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burns in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Eby condemns ‘disaster tourism’, equipment tampering as B.C. wildfires burn

Rachel Mohr, one of the 22 artists participating in the Terrace Art Gallery’s Artists in the Park event on Aug. 12, focuses on her painting during the Riverboat Days festival, showcasing her creative process to intrigued onlookers. (Submitted photo)
Terrace Art Gallery’s Artists in the Park event draws crowds at 2023 Riverboat Days

BC Wildfire Service personnel, wildfire crews and local firefighters have been battling more than 300 active wildfires in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel to 6 Okanagan-area cities restricted