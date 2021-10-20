A motorhome damaged in a collision on Hwy 16 in Smithers that has the road closed in both directions. (submitted photo)

RCMP confirm fatality in Smithers vehicle collision

Crash between motorhome and car closes Hwy 16 in Smithers

The RCMP have confirmed that one person is deceased following a collision on Hwy 16 near 19th Ave. in Smithers this morning (Oct. 20).

At approximately 11 a.m. this morning a motorhome collided with another vehicle sending that vehicle into the ditch near Canadian Tire. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said no further information on the fatality is available at this time.

The highway is currently closed between Tatlow Road and Alberta St. in both directions as an investigation is ongoing.

Traffic is being diverted via Tatlow Road and Railway Avenue as first responders continue to work at the scene.

More to come.

Previous story
FBI: Items linked to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park

Just Posted

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
RCMP confirm fatality in Smithers vehicle collision

A sign outside the entrance to the Bulkley Valley District Hospital urges handwashing. (Thom Barker photo)
Four cases, one death associated with COVID outbreak at Smithers hospital

Lorna Brown, co-producer and director of <em>Adaawk </em>said that the movie sets out to humanize murdered and missing Indigenous people from the region. (Submitted photo/Lorna Brown)
Northwest B.C. families come together to tell the stories of MMIWG in new film Adaawk

Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton. Northern Health first declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital on Sept. 27, 2021. (File photo)
More COVID-19 cases, one death connected to outbreak at Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton