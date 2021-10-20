RCMP confirm fatality in Smithers vehicle collision

The RCMP have confirmed that one person is deceased following a collision on Hwy 16 near 19th Ave. in Smithers this morning (Oct. 20).

At approximately 11 a.m. this morning a motorhome collided with another vehicle sending that vehicle into the ditch near Canadian Tire. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said no further information on the fatality is available at this time.

The highway is currently closed between Tatlow Road and Alberta St. in both directions as an investigation is ongoing.

Traffic is being diverted via Tatlow Road and Railway Avenue as first responders continue to work at the scene.

More to come.