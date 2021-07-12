Kelowna declares local state of emergency after ‘catastrophic’ crane collapse

At least three people have been hospitalized due to the incident

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

The City of Kelowna has declared a local state of emergency after a crane collapsed at a downtown construction site this morning, injuring several people and causing the evacuation of several nearby buildings.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has activated its emergency operations centre. An evacuation order has been issued for the following addresses.

547 – 612 Bernard Avenue

1450 – 1488 Bertram Street

1441 – 1471 St. Paul Street

The incident site, near the corner of St. Paul and Bernard, remains “unsafe and unstable,” according to a news release from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.

Roads and sidewalks in the area are closed and residents and visitors are asked to stay out of the area.

The local state of emergency is valid for a period of seven days.

Downtown Kelowna crane collapse – state of local emergency and evacuation order https://t.co/GrosnabD9a — Central Ok Emergency (@CO_Emerg) July 12, 2021

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

Interior Health confirmed that it issued a “Code Orange” alert at approximately 11:30 a.m. Code Orange alerts are called to prepare hospitals for potential mass casualty events. The alert was stood down at around 1 p.m.

“Our thoughts are with all those impacted and the first responders who are supporting efforts on scene,” says Interior Health in an emailed statement to Kelowna Capital News.

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

Mission Group issued a statement in response to the “catastrophic” downtown Kelowna crane incident that happened earlier today. The crane fell during the dismantling process at the construction site of its new Brooklyn building, the statement reads.

“We continue to work closely with emergency responders to assess the situation,” writes Mission Group in an emailed statement to Kelowna Capital News.

The company is unable to confirm the number and extent of the injuries at this time.

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.

Emergency support services are available for residents of buildings evacuated due to the downtown Kelowna crane collapse this morning.

Evacuees of the @cityofkelowna downtown area can go to the Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Avenue for Emergency Support Services (ESS). Separately, families of those injured or missing should go to the Parkinson Recreation Centre (McIntosh Room) at 1700 Parkinson Way. — Central Ok Emergency (@CO_Emerg) July 12, 2021

Residents are being pointed to the centre, already activated for wildfire evacuees, at the Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Avenue.

Families of those who are injured or missing are asked to go to the McIntosh Room in the Parkinson Recreation Centre at 1700 Parkinson Way.

I dodged death today. I usually park here Monday mornings and arrive the exact time this fell. My wife called and asked me to come back and pick up one of my kids so I turned around #kelowna #kelownacranecollapse pic.twitter.com/UMzbWBxnAj — ronald cannon (@ronaldcannon) July 12, 2021

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

WorkSafeBC is investigating this morning’s crane collapse in Kelowna, including any contributing factors so that similar incidents can be prevented in the future.

FortisBC is reporting that power is back for many in the downtown area.

Buildings in the area remain evacuated and it is unclear when residents will be allowed to return.

In April, a fire damaged a crane on a construction site in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood. Residents were not allowed to return home for several days as crews dismantled the crane.

UPDATE: 1:03 p.m.

B.C. Emergency Health Services is reporting that three people have been transported to the hospital: one is in critical condition, one in serious condition and another one with minor injuries.

The service added it responded with 12 ground ambulances, including two critical care teams.

Colleen Hansen's son is one of the workers who was taking the crane down this morning. She says her son is fine, but he told her other workers were hurt. pic.twitter.com/XjsX1tpdfW — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) July 12, 2021

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

A safe bus is being provided to residents on Doyle Avenue who have been evacuated due to the incident.

Construction sites in the area have also been shut down for inspections following the collapse at the Brooklyn on Bernard development.

UPDATE: 12 p.m.

West Kelowna technical rescue team is on scene along with a significant RCMP and BC Ambulance presence.

There are reports people are trapped in the building that the crane collapsed on.

Residents from nearby homes are being evacuated and told to meet at a welcome centre set up at the Queensway Bus Loop.

RCMP on scene stated the downtown area near St. Paul Street and Bernard Ave will be shut down for some time due to the serious “industrial accident.”

As a result of the incident, power has been disrupted too much of the downtown core, and traffic is being re-routed out of the area.

All motorists are asked to avoid the entire downtown core at this time.

UPDATE: 11:26 a.m.

According to a witness on scene, the crane that toppled onto a building in downtown Kelowna was being dismantled today.

A woman, who did not wish to be named, said she came to work this morning and went to park her vehicle on St. Paul Street when she was stopped by construction workers who told her they were dismantling a crane today.

“They told me my parking spot is the last one on the end, so they told me I might not want to park here and to park at my own risk,” she explained.

Lots of people around watching. Lots of ambulances responding. I've heard from a few witnesses and people who were in nearby buildings some may be trapped. pic.twitter.com/uNZnTylg4W — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) July 12, 2021

She said she was with her young daughter and the two of them were headed into her office when she heard a loud bang and a co-worker yell, ‘get out of the building.’

“The three of us ran out the front door and everyone else ran behind us,” she said.

She said she heard her boss was trapped behind his desk and that he had to hide under it.

“There is a rumour people are trapped in our building on the top floor,” she said.

RCMP has closed Bernard Avenue, St. Paul St, Doyle Ave and Bertram Street.

More than 2,500 FortisBC customers are without power in the area from Recreation Avenue to south side of Harvey Avenue, following the crane collapse.

Residents in nearby homes are being evacuated as a safety precaution.

A crane has collapsed onto a building in downtown Kelowna.

The incident happened about 11 a.m., Monday, July 12.

Kelowna RCMP responded to the incident at around 10:55 a.m. (Contributed by Scott Amis)

According to witnesses, a crane that was working on the Brooklyn on Bernard development fell onto an office building on the corner of St. Paul Street. There are reports that some people may be trapped.

Michael Rodriguez/ Kelowna Capital News

Kelowna RCMP has closed down the area and is advising people to stay away from the area at this time. There are some reports about some injuries, according to witnesses in the area. There were also some reports that the crane was being taken down today.

This situation is still ongoing. The story will be updated as more details become available.

Michael Rodriguez/ Kelowna Capital News

