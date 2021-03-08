COVID vaccines for seniors in B.C.: Here’s how to sign up

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered to a personal support worker at the Ottawa Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in Ottawa. Doctors in Alberta have signed an open letter asking for prioritized vaccination of health-care staff who work directly with patients on dedicated COVID-19 units. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

After months of anticipation, vaccination clinics for B.C.’s oldest residents and Indigenous seniors are set to begin booking appointments. Here’s what you need to know.

All health authorities in B.C. will begin booking appointments starting at 7 a.m. PST on Monday (March 8) for seniors who are age 90 and up, Indigenous seniors age 65 and up and Indigenous Elders. Vaccination appointments will begin on March 15.

Dozens of sites will be open across the province, with some operating as drive-thrus. Mobile teams will help vaccinate seniors who cannot leave their homes, while community groups will help those who cannot book on their own.

Before you call Monday morning, make sure you are (or are calling for):

a senior aged 90 and up

an Indigenous senior aged 65 and up

an Indigenous Elder

Booking starts at 7 a.m. PST on Monday and runs 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Online booking in Fraser Health will be available around the clock. Call centre operators will ask for legal name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number, phone number and an email address. They will not ask for banking or credit card information, nor for social insurance numbers.

To book an appointment:

Fraser Health residents can book by phone at 1-855-755-2455 or online at www.Fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking.

Vancouver Coastal Health residents can book by phone at 1-877-587-5767

Island Health residents can book by phone at 1-833-348-4787

Interior Health residents can book by phone at 1-877-740-7747

Northern Health residents can book by phone at 1-844-255-7555

In most of B.C., seniors who are 85 and older can begin to book appointments on March 15 for dates starting March 22. Seniors who are 80 and older can begin booking on March 22 for dates starting March 29. This may differ by health authority – Northern Health residents will not have clinics operating full time in most communities.

For more information:

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus