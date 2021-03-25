COVID cases spike in Smithers Local Health Area with 19 from March 14 – 20

Smithers Local Health Area recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number since the week of Jan. 10 - 16. (BCCDC graphic)

The Smithers Local Health Area (LHA) saw a spike in COVID-19 infections from March 14 – 20 with 19 confirmed cases reported.

Prevalence of the disease in the LHA (Houston to Witset) has remained relatively low for most of the February and March hovering in single digits since the third week of January.

The latest numbers are the highest since local case peaked at 32 for the week of Jan. 10 -16.

New cases in the surrounding LHAs of the Northwest Health Service Delivery area remained low to the east and high to the west.

Nechako and Burns Lake LHAs saw one and three cases respectively.

There were significant reductions for Haida Gwaii (5) and Terrace (29).

The rest of the Northwest remained a hotspot in the province with Prince Rupert reporting 113 new cases, Skeena 20, Kitimat 20 and Nisga’a 4, all well over the 20 daily cases per day per 100,000 population measure the BC Centre for Disease Control uses for comparative purposes.

Prince Rupert had gotten so bad, the province decided to open up vaccinations for the entire adult population of the city. As of yesterday (March 24), 85 per cent of residents over the age of 18 had been vaccinated.

