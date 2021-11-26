Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

COVID-19 variant prompts ban on travellers from southern Africa

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada

Canada has banned visitors from southern Africa after the discovery of a new variant of concern in the region.

The new variant, deemed Omicron, first emerged in South Africa and coincided with a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in that region in recent weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile Global Affairs will issue an advisory to discourage non-essential travel to South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada.

Opposition parties and provincial premiers have called for strict border measures to prevent cases of the potentially dangerous new variant from being imported into Canada.

More to come.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
‘It almost killed me’: B.C. trucker on a long road to recovery from COVID-19
Next story
A look at B.C.’s connection to a historic wartime picture

Just Posted

Consider if you really need something before you buy it on Black Friday, says a professor from University of B.C. Pictured here, a person at a sale from Black Friday 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Consider need over deals when Black Friday bargain hunting, experts say

Products from Little Lamb Lavender can be purchased by visiting the WeBC pop-up shop. Customers can browse through 450 women-owned businesses on the portal. (Little Lamb Lavender/Facebook)
WeBC’s virtual portal lists 450 women-owned businesses for easy holiday shopping

Jennifer Lopez posted to Instagram that she is finished her part of filming in Smithers. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez wraps up filming in Smithers

The Kitwanga ambulance station is now in a former and inadequate forest service building. (Photo courtesy Kitwanga Community Association) Kitwanga and area residents want to construct an emergency services building to replace an older structure now housing the community’s ambulance. (Photo courtesy Kitwanga Community Association)
Kitwanga continues campaign to build emergency services building