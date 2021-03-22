FILE – Several vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee, Ont., on Monday March 15, 2021. The centre will be used as an immunization clinic for the Napanee area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

FILE – Several vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee, Ont., on Monday March 15, 2021. The centre will be used as an immunization clinic for the Napanee area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

COVID-19: Seniors born in 1943 can begin booking vaccine appointments at noon Monday

By March 27, seniors aged 75 and up will be able to book

B.C. seniors born in 1943 or earlier ( aged 78 and up) can begin booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting at noon Monday (March 22).

Seniors in earlier age groups can continue to call and make appointments for their first dose, as B.C. officials have said that once someone is eligible, they remain eligible.

Seniors born in 1944 (age 77) can start calling Tuesday at noon, those born in 1945 (age 76) can begin calling at noon Thursday and those born in 1946 (age 75) can begin calling at noon on Friday. The phone lines for Indigenous peoples born in 1965 or earlier (age 55 and up) are also open.

Per the government website, no new groups become eligible on Wednesday.

  • Fraser Health residents can book by phone at 1-855-755-2455 or online at www.Fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking
  • Vancouver Coastal Health residents can book by phone at 1-877-587-5767
  • Island Health residents can book by phone at 1-833-348-4787
  • Interior Health residents can book by phone at 1-877-740-7747
  • Northern Health residents can book by phone at 1-844-255-7555.

Callers, who can either be the seniors themselves or someone calling on their behalf, will be asked to provide their first and last names, date of birth, postal code and personal health number. They will also be asked to provide an email or phone number for confirmation. Call centre workers will not ask for financial information or social insurance numbers.

READ MORE: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP seek witnesses after second random B.C. hammer attack in a week
Next story
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Just Posted

On Mar. 21, Northern Health declared an end to the COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack Mine in northwestern B.C. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Northern Health declares end to Brucejack mine COVID-19 outbreak

There was a total of 51 cases, one death associated with the outbreak

Major Funk, from left, Selina Heyligers-Hare, Brent Gallant, Etienne Girard, Adrian Burrill, Toby Moisey and Anders Grasholm. (Courtesy of Major Funk)
Smithers sax player features in Yukon funk band album release shows

Toby Moisey and Major Funk drop debut album with livestream concerts March 19

The Tahltan are arguably the most mining friendly First Nation in B.C., but have been known to oppose activity when it conflicts with their values as in this 2019 photo of Tahltan Central Government president Chad Day attempting to evict jade miners from the territory. (File photo)
Tahltan want exploration company out of their territory

Central Government president says Doubleview Gold is most disrespectful company he has encountered

School District No. 54 - Bulkley Valley (SD54) in Smithers. (File photo)
SD54 draft calendar sticks with one-week spring break for 2021-2022

Teachers’ union doesn’t understand why district can’t make two weeks work when 54 of 58 districts do

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Pictured is the entrance to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on opening day in 2020. COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing, mask wearing and physical distancing, remain in place for this year’s market season, which kicks off in May. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets

Restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing non-food vendors to apply

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15. RCMP say there could be a connection to a second hammer attack, near the Canada Post office on Ryan Road on Saturday, March 20.
RCMP seek witnesses after second random B.C. hammer attack in a week

Pedestrians struck in unprovoked attacks in two separate incidents in Courtenay

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Neill Wakefield, who appeared primarily on season five of the Discovery Channel TV show Highway Thru Hell, recently moved to Langford with his wife Tiffany. The couple, who met through the towing industry and married four years ago, wanted to settle here to live closer to family. (Photo courtesy of Neill Wakefield)
Highway Thru Hell tow truck driver shifts gears, moves to Vancouver Island

Neill Wakefield is taking a break from business, and considering changing his line of work.

Canadian currency. (File photo)
One in five B.C. transactions being paid in cash

Province uses cards more than Ontario or Quebec, but is also home to Canada’s most cash-friendly city

Harken Coffee. (Harken Coffee/Facebook)
Vancouver coffee shop offers up safe space following stalking incident

Harken Coffee responding to concerns raised by a woman who was followed by strange man

FILE – Several vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee, Ont., on Monday March 15, 2021. The centre will be used as an immunization clinic for the Napanee area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
COVID-19: Seniors born in 1943 can begin booking vaccine appointments at noon Monday

By March 27, seniors aged 75 and up will be able to book

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit is investigating the homicide

Most Read