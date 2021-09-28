COVID-19 outbreak declared at Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton

Northern Health is monitoring the situation and outbreak control measures are in place

Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Wrinch Memorial Hospital (WMH) in Hazelton after patients in the acute care and long-term care units tested positive for the virus.

“Four patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in association with the outbreak, and monitoring and testing is underway to identify any additional cases among patients and staff,” said Northern Health in a statement released Sept. 28.

Northern Health has yet to confirm if the patients who tested positive were vaccinated or not, but did say enhanced outbreak control measures are in place at WMH.

All staff and patients at WHM are being monitored for symptoms and entry at the facility is restricted to essential visitors only. Group activities for long-stay patients have been paused as well.

Public health officials will be monitoring the situation over coming weeks and will declare the outbreak over when they are confident that chains of transmission have been stopped, said Northern Health.