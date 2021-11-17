Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Bulkley Valley District Hospital over. (File photo)

Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Bulkley Valley District Hospital over. (File photo)

COVID-19 outbreak at Smithers hospital over

In total five patients and one staff member tested positive, one patient passed away

Northern Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital (BVDH) over.

Since the outbreak was declared October 19, five patients and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and one of the patients who had tested positive, passed away.

There have been no new cases associated with the outbreak, since mid-October.

“Northern Health extends condolences to the families, friends and caregivers of the patient who passed away,” the health authority said in a press release. “NH also wishes to thank the hardworking nurses, staff and physicians who have continued to provide excellent care in these challenging circumstances.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases in Smithers decline dramatically

Northern Health Public Health continues to actively monitor and follow up all laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and patients at any NH facilities.

More information on public exposures, school exposures, and facility or community outbreaks of COVID-19 within the Northern Health region are available on the Northern Health website.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. flood, slide evacuees can refill emergency prescription at any pharmacy
Next story
Sumas Prairie flooding remains ‘critical,’ Abbotsford mayor says 184 people rescued overnight

Just Posted

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller responds to questions during a news conference in Ottawa on October 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds say B.C. Coastal GasLink pipeline blockade talks at a pivotal point

Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Bulkley Valley District Hospital over. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Smithers hospital over

BC Bus North is an interim program run by the provincial government meant to replace Greyhound buses in Northern B.C. communities. An auditor general’s report released on Tuesday, Nov. 16 made three recommendations to improve the service. (B.C. Transit photo)
Only 56% of Greyhound northern routes shuttered in 2018 covered by BC Bus North: report

ATCO Future Fuel is to supply renewable natural gas from a plant in Alberta to Pacific Northern Gas. (Photo courtesy ATCO Future Fuel)
Northern natural gas utility to tap into renewable fuel