COVID-19 outbreak at Smithers hospital over

Northern Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital (BVDH) over.
Since the outbreak was declared October 19, five patients and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and one of the patients who had tested positive, passed away.
There have been no new cases associated with the outbreak, since mid-October.
“Northern Health extends condolences to the families, friends and caregivers of the patient who passed away,” the health authority said in a press release. “NH also wishes to thank the hardworking nurses, staff and physicians who have continued to provide excellent care in these challenging circumstances.”
Northern Health Public Health continues to actively monitor and follow up all laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and patients at any NH facilities.
More information on public exposures, school exposures, and facility or community outbreaks of COVID-19 within the Northern Health region are available on the Northern Health website.
