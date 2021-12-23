Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser rises during Question Period, Monday, December 6, 2021 in Ottawa. \THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser rises during Question Period, Monday, December 6, 2021 in Ottawa. \THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

COVID-19 might have lasting impacts on the way Canada handles immigration: Minister

Last month the government welcomed a record number of permanent residents

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says some changes to Canada’s immigration system could be here to stay.

Last month the government welcomed a record number of permanent residents, putting the Liberals on track to meet an ambitious immigration target of 401,000 new permanent residents by the end of the year.

Some of the new arrivals have been immigrants who arrived in Canada through traditional means.

But others have been temporary residents allowed to make the country their permanent home because of pandemic-related restrictions at the border.

Fraser says that pathway could remain open beyond the pandemic.

Fraser says he expects more traditional immigration streams to pick up as the pandemic ebbs away and restrictions ease on international borders.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada seeks to increase immigration over next three years even as pandemic rages on

CoronavirusImmigration

Previous story
McDonald’s forced to limit fries in Japan due to B.C. flood supply chain issues

Just Posted

Kieran Christison, manager of Daybreak Farms in Terrace inspects eggs. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Egg prices to go up with climate disasters affecting feed supply

Houston trustee Les Kearns is returning as vice chair of the Bulkley Valley School District 54 board and Jennifer Williams, also a Houston trustee, is returning as chair. (File photo)
Houston school trustees named to top board positions

Ice jam forming on the Bulkley River on Dohler Flats (Deb Meissner photo)
UPDATE: Ice jam hazard upgraded to evacuation alert for area near Smithers

People wait in an hours-long lineup for a PCR test at a Vancouver Coastal Health COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing site, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees 2nd record-high number of new COVID cases in as many days; 6 deaths