COVID-19 exposure reported for Smithers Secondary School

Northern Health says risk of additional cases low due to safety plan being followed

Staff and parents of students at Smithers Secondary School have been notified of an exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

A letter from the Northern Health Authority says the exposure occurred Dec. 10.

The letter goes on to say that the school’s COVID safety plan was followed precisely making the risk of additional cases very low. However, it also informs staff and parents anyone who is identified as having been in close contact with the infected person will be contacted directly by public health and assisted with any actions required.

It defines close contact as anyone who has been in “direct, face-to-face contact for prolonged periods of time with an infectious case.”

The letter informs parents that if they are not informed personally of being a close contact, they and their children are not required to self-isolate, but suggests taking extra care to monitor children for symptoms until Dec. 24.

There have been close to 60 exposures reported for schools in the Northern Health region since the beginning of November.

This is the first for SD54.



