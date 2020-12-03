A COVID-19 exposure has been recorded at Centennial Christian School in Terrace. The exposure occurred between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26, 2020. (Centennial Christian School Facebook photo)

COVID-19 exposure recorded at Centennial Christian School in Terrace

It’s the first known school exposure in Terrace

A COVID-19 exposure has been recorded at Centennial Christian School in Terrace.

The exposure occurred between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26, according to a bulletin on Northern Health’s website. Northern Health does not release details about school exposures, such as the number of cases associated with the exposure.

This is the first exposure at a school in Terrace, though there have been numerous school exposures elsewhere within Northern Health’s boundaries.

The Northern Health site outlines how the public health authority responds to school exposures. Public health officials perform contact tracing to determine who came into close contact with the infected person. Close contacts are then advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

Public health officials will directly contact parents of children who may be involved in a school exposure. Parents are not required to take any action unless directed by public health officials. Parents who are not contacted by public health officials should continue to send their children to school, the Northern Health site states.

COVID-19 exposure recorded at Centennial Christian School in Terrace

It's the first known school exposure in Terrace
