BC Transit operator Cara Locke was on the job Friday morning in Williams Lake as bus service continues to be offered through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

Buses all over the province are being disinfected daily

With the COVID-19 pandemic underway BC Transit has increased its sanitizing measures while still offering services.

For over a week, enhanced cleaning measures have been in place on all its buses across the province.

Buses are cleaned daily with disinfection of hand straps, stop buttons, doors and seat tops.

On its website, BC Transit advises everyone to follow the guidelines set out by the Canadian Public Health Agency as far as hand washing, coughing or sneezing into a tissue or the bend of an arm, and disposing of tissues as soon as possible.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom and when preparing food. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

BC Transit stated it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in contact with regional health authorities and other transit agencies in order to determine best practices and ensure its response is appropriate.

Read more:COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC TransitCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Just Posted

Smithers travel company trying to bring people home

Challenge increased with closure of all northwest airports except Smithers

Air Canada to suspend flights to all Northwest airports except Terrace

April cancellations target Prince Rupert, Smithers, Sandspit to mitigate spread of COVID-19

Air Canada, Central Mountain Air cancel all flights to YYD for April

The measures come as Canada puts more restrictions on local travel to stop the spread of COVID-19

Local No Frills offers extended hours for seniors in face of COVID-19 pandemic

The grocery store in Smithers is offering extended morning hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Coronavirus concerns not slowing down some resource companies

However steps and precautions are taking place

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

Buses all over the province are being disinfected daily

COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

U.S. coronavirus study proves young people get seriously ill

B.C. dentist petitions province to order shut-down of all dental offices

David Alfaro says current COVID-19 recommendation doesn’t go far enough

First responders adjust how they respond to emergencies in face of pandemic

COVID-19 calls may evolve to become top-priority medical calls

Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspending operations due to COVID-19 outbreak

Customers with existing reservations will be contacted directly

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

B.C. family’s sidewalk chalk messages lift spirits in a time of social distancing

Campbell River’s Weavers are encouraging others to ‘spread as much positivity as we can’

Most Read