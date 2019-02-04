The trial is now underway in Vancouver for Jamie Bacon, formerly of Abbotsford. (Black Press file photo)

‘Counselling to commit murder’ trial underway for Jamie Bacon

Proceedings for former Abbotsford man under sweeping publication bans

The trial has begun today for Jamie Bacon, formerly of Abbotsford, on a charge of counselling to commit murder.

The jury trial, which has been scheduled for 49 days, is taking place in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Publication bans in place during the trial include details about Bacon’s background.

Selection for the 14-person jury took place last week.

Bacon was charged in July 2014 with counselling a person to murder another individual sometime between Nov. 30, 2008 and Jan. 2, 2009 in Abbotsford, Port Moody, Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam.

Bacon was living in Abbotsford during that period.

His trial had initially been scheduled to start in April 2018 but was delayed several times, as numerous pre-trial applications were dealt with.

