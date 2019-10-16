A sewer manhole cover in Smithers. Council voted unanimously to increase water and sewer user rates by 10 per cent each year in 2020, 2021 and 2022 at their Oct. 8 meeting. The decision comes after an asset management presentation highlighted to council large future expenses for replacing water and sewer pipes. (File photo)

Council hikes water and sewer user rates 10 per cent annually until 2022

The increase amounts to $51 in residential property owners’ annual fees in 2020

It is official, if you live in Smithers your water and sewer fees are about to increase significantly.

The rise in cost won’t be stopping any time soon, either.

Council voted unanimously to increase water and sewer user rates by 10 per cent each year in 2020, 2021 and 2022 at their Oct. 8 meeting.

READ MORE: Water and sewer rates will increase by 10 per cent

The decision comes after an asset management presentation highlighted to council large future expenses for replacing water and sewer pipes.

That includes, for example, just over $22 million in water infrastructure costs in 2037 and well over $60 million in total costs over the next 30 years.

Council said the staggered increase in user rates will help to offset those costs, with Director of Finance Leslie Ford noting the user rate increases were in line with recommendations made by the consultant who did the asset management plan.

Acting Mayor Frank Wray noted he felt the increase could have been slightly higher, but added he felt the figure was pretty good.

“I thought 25 per cent a year was a little onerous.”

Wray noted he was happy to support the increase knowing future rates could be increased if council recognized a need for it in the future.

“I think it’s a good balance between not hammering the taxpayer too much and recognizing that we do need to collect more money,” he said.

The new bylaws for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 rates should be finalized by the end of December.

This increase will amount to a combined increase of $51 in residential property owners’ annual fees in 2020, $56 in 2021 and $62 in 2022.

READ MORE: Telkwa rolls back water/sewer rate hike

Mayor Taylor Bachrach previously told The Interior News the asset management plan found the Town’s existing cast iron water mains, typically installed in the 1950s and 1960s, are at the end of their service life cycle and should be replaced in the very near future.

“We’re going to have some really big expenses when it comes to replacing water and sewer pipes in the town,” Bachrach said before council voted unanimously to increase water and sewer user rates by 10 per cent for 2019 at their March 26 meeting.

“The idea here is to build up a bit of a nest egg so that we have funds that we can leverage to obtain other grants and hopefully piece together a plan that doesn’t see massive tax increases down the road.”

Bachrach later posted on Facebook with more information about the rate increases, noting even the grant and user rate increase combined won’t be enough to address future infrastructure costs.

“Funding these replacements is going to take a combination of Town funds from fees, [federal or provincial] grants and long-term borrowing. None of these sources by itself is going to be sufficient to meet the need,” the post read.

“The Town’s user fees for water and sewer have done a decent job of covering operation and minor repair of our pipes over the years, but they have not accounted for long-term replacement.

What we’ve been lacking until now is a detailed overview of long-term costs, and now that we have that detailed assessment, we know the magnitude of the gap.”

Previous story
Smithers Secondary School honours Antoinette Austin, Bill Goodacre in annual portrait project
Next story
Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

Just Posted

WATCH: Candidates give closing statements at Oct. 15 BVCS All-Candidates debate

Five of eight candidates running federally for Skeena-Bulkley Valley were in attendance

Nearly 200 participate in Smithers 2019 annual Walk for Life

The walk is part of a number of annual walks across the globe that opposes abortion

Anti-pipeline protestors clash with supporters at North Matters event in Smithers.

The event was organized by The North Matters (TNM) and billed as a non-political event

Smithers Secondary School honours Antoinette Austin, Bill Goodacre in annual portrait project

Austin worked for a number of years as a teacher at Moricetown Elementary School (MES)

New Coast Mountain College dean gives presentation to council

In recent years the institution has been focusing on dual-credit programs and experiential knowledge

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers, says lawyer

A waiver to enter the U.S. can cost $2,000 and isn’t a guarantee

Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

More than 1,000 people in the United States, and a handful in Canada, have developed a lung ailment

Potent power play paces Canucks to 5-1 win over Detroit

Miller nets a pair as Vancouver wins third straight

UPDATE: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in U.S. after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Most Read