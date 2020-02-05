The Bulkley Valley Emergency Support Services new Mobile Response Unit made its inaugural appearance as part of the Emergency Services food drive for the Salvation Army Nov. 30. (Thom Barker photo)

Council gives thumbs up to application for emergency social services grant

If approved, grant money will go towards computers for ESS programs across the municipality

Smithers Town Council has unanimously approved an application by the Town for a $25,000 Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Emergency Social Services (ESS) grant at their Feb. 28 meeting.

If approved for the grant the money will be going toward computers for ESS programs within the municipality. It’s part of a larger move to outfit ESS programs across the province with more modern equipment, said director of emergency support services for Smithers Matt Herzog.

“In 2020 Emergency Management BC is moving forward with the ESS modernization project [where] all ESS teams will be moving towards a digital system,” said Herzog in his report to council.

READ MORE: Recruitment top priority for Bulkley Valley Emergency Support Services

“This digital project will move ESS away from the paper based system and streamline the registration and referral process along with speeding up the reimbursement of ESS suppliers.”

The first step is for various municipalities to get the proper equipment, which is where the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako comes in.

“Due to every municipality in BC needing to get these computers, the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako has offered to prepare a regional ESS grant application to purchase all the same computers on behalf of all municipalities in the Regional District,” Herzog explained.

On top of preparing the grant, the RDBN will also cover the cost of computer replacement when units become damaged or obsolete.

Council also voted unanimously to support the RDBN in grant management should the application be successful.

The grant is 100 per cent covered through the UBCM’s ESS funding.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pro-Wet’suwet’en youth group stages sit-in at Manitoba Liberal MP’s office
Next story
Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs agree to sit down with Province at ‘Wiggus’ table

The Province issued a statement saying it welcomed the announcement as a positive sign

Pro-Wet’suwet’en youth group stages sit-in at Manitoba Liberal MP’s office

The group says it is committed to future sit-ins at offices of other MPs and banks which support CGL

Highway 16 reopened after temporarily closure following car accident at Raymond Road

The Interior News has asked the Ministry of Transportation if there were any injuries

Police say woman was detained, not arrested, following unapproved entry of police checkpoint

The woman and two others told the RCMP they were delivering supplies to a camp down the road

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan

Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day

Report highlights need for more publicly funded assisted living units for B.C. seniors

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is calling on province to boost assisted living units in B.C.

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

Most Read