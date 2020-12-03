Smithers council chambers to be upgraded. (file photo)

Smithers council chambers to be upgraded. (file photo)

Council Briefs: Regular Meeting, November 24, 2020

Smithers Town Council approves $30,000 in technology upgrades to council chambers from COVID fund

TECHNOLOGY UPGRADES

Council approved spending $30,000 to upgrade the council chambers technology capabilities to accommodate future meetings. Upgrades will including cameras and audio equipment to facilitate internet meetings such as Zoom and Facebook Live.

The current system frequently fails during regular meetings and was not designed to be used with multimedia platforms.

Mayor Atrill said the upgrades may also give the opportunity for councillors and other entities such as the regional district and hospital to attend meetings that may be out of the region or may otherwise be unable to attend for other reasons such as weather.

The money will be allocated from the COVID-19 Recovery Fund and was passed unanimously. In early November, the Town was granted $1.6 million from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing’s COVID-19 Safe Restart Grants for Local Governments program.

CHRISTMAS CARDS

Council voted to allocate $500 from their contingency funds to send and hand-deliver Christmas cards to businesses and individuals that do business with the Town throughout the year.

There was discussion regarding COVID-19 risks in hand delivering cards, so it was resolved this could be accomplished by a combination of electronic mail and hand-delivered cards with proper COVID measures being taken. Mayor Gladys Atrill will be making the hand deliveries.

The motion was passed with Councillor Wray opposed.

SMITHERS CURLING CLUB

The Smithers Curling Club requested a reduced billing rate from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021 as the club will not be operating due to COVID-19. Council determined it did not have enough information on past practices of billing with the Curling Club and directed Town staff to research and bring forward a recommendation to the next Council meeting.

A motion was also passed to bring the billing issue into the budget considerations for 2021.

The Curling Club also requested support as a registered charitable partnership with the town. Discussion centered around the fact the Town owns the land the Curling Club is on, so it was deemed a partnership would be normal.

A motion to support the request passed unanimously.

SMITHERS LIBRARY

Councillor John Buikema brought forward a request from the Smithers Public Library Board requesting council’s permission to apply $10,000 from the Library’s contingency funds to the approved 2020 operating budget to address projected COVID-19 related expenses.

The motion was passed.

The library also requested the number of active members on the board be reduced from nine to seven because the it is having a hard time finding members and reaching quorum.

That motion was also approved.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Smithers council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
“We can do better” — humans the leading cause of orca deaths: study

Just Posted

Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital took in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health as part of a provincial agreement. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria hospital takes in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health

Royal Jubilee Hospital takes patients as part of provincial transport network

Dan Imhof with a group of Bulkley Valley Soccer Society kids. (Contributed photo)
Two members of BV soccer club honoured with provincial awards

Daniel Imhof is Youth Coach of the Year and Georgia Mack is Administrator of the Year

Confusion, backlash surround Hazelton area zoning amendments

A proposed Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine zoning amendment bylaw regarding mobile dwellings… Continue reading

Smithers Town Hall (Trevor Hewitt photo)
Council Briefs: Regular Meeting, November 24, 2020

Smithers Town Council approves $30,000 in technology upgrades to council chambers from COVID fund

Kelly Spurway hands out bag lunches on Main Street in Smithers out of the Salvation Army’s mobile community service unit earlier this year. (Thom Barker photo)
Christmas food donations threatened as demand soars

Cancelled Santa’s Breakfast usually a big help to fill the shelves, Sally Ann looks to other events

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

An 18-year old male southern resident killer whale, J34, is stranded near Sechelt in 2016. A postmortem examination suggests he died from trauma consistent with a vessel strike. (Photo supplied by Paul Cottrell, Fisheries and Oceans Canada)
“We can do better” — humans the leading cause of orca deaths: study

B.C. research reveals multitude of human and environmental threats affecting killer whales

A logo for Netflix on a remote control is seen in Portland, Ore.,Aug. 13, 2020. Experts in taxation and media say a plan announced Monday by the government will ultimately add to the cost of digital services and goods sold by foreign companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane
‘Netflix tax’ for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say

The government says Canadian companies already collect those taxes when they make digital sales

BIG SALMON ranch in Washington State. (Center for Whale Research handout)
Non-profit buys Chinook ranch in hopes of increasing feed for southern resident killer whales

The ranch, which borders both sides of Washington State’s Elwha River, is a hotspot for chinook salmon

Most Read