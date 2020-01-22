Council approves additional municipal RCMP officer

The new position brings the total number of municipal members to 10 and will cost $140,000 per year

Smithers will be getting a new municipal RCMP officer.

At its regular meeting Jan. 14, Smithers Town Council brought forward the approved motion from an in-camera meeting held Dec. 10, 2019.

Acting Mayor Gladys Atrill said she could not release any of the information presented to council by Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie at that meeting, but said the case he made was “compelling.”

The position becomes effective Apr. 1 and will bring the total contingent of officers at the Smithers detachment to 21. They include one Indigenous Liaison officer, four members of the traffic unit and 16 general duty officers.

Of the 16 general duty members, 10 are municipal, which the Town pays for. All the others are funded by the provincial government.

The detachment also employs clerical staff, jail guards, victims services workers and auxiliary police.

Each municipal officer costs the Town approximately $140,000 annually.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter