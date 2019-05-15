Smithers council paved the way for a new car wash at the 7-Eleven on Hwy 16 by rezoning the property Tuesday night. (Thom Barker photo)

Council approves 7-Eleven lot rezone with caveats going forward

The 7-Eleven lot in Smithers is one step closer to getting a car wash

The 7-Eleven lot in Smithers is one step closer to getting a car wash.

Council unanimously adopted a zoning amendment for the 7-Eleven lot at 4011 Hwy 16 at its May 14 meeting.

Members were, however, quick to point out that just because the rezoning was approved, by no means has the project been sanctioned by council.

“I’m concerned that the rezoning really does give the proponent a sense that it’s a green light,” said Mayor Taylor Bachrach.

In the end, council decided to support rezoning with the caveat that the applicant must hold an open house for consultation with the public before moving forward with the developmental permit process.

Councillors seemed unanimous in their desire to support the rezoning but also signal to developers that they were not being given carte blanche with regard to construction plans.

During discussion on the matter many councillors raised concerns, from noise to logistics.

“I’m concerned that we’re going to get another Tim Hortons situation where the lineup is going to be … out on the highway,” said Coun. Frank Wray.

The meeting began with a public hearing on the matter where council heard just over half an hour of submissions from residents concerned with the development.

READ MORE: Town councils votes to reclassify LB Warner site for residential use

“We’d like to see a noise barrier wall of some sort,” said resident Kasper Green, who lives directly behind the lot.

Green added that he was also worried about runoff from the proposed car wash and how the development could affect property value.

“This is not your average chunk of dirt,” said resident Blair Wind, expressing concern about off-site migration of contamination from the lot to surrounding areas.

“This should have been dealt with decades ago.”

Other residents voiced similar experiences.

“I know my soil itself directly behind [the lot] is contaminated,” said resident Hailey Ross, whose house is next to the 7-Eleven lot.

In addition to addressing neighbour’s concerns, the company now needs to make a Form and Development application to the Town and work with staff to make sure the Town’s requirements are met. They must also get approval from the Ministry of Transportation to address concerns about potential impacts on Hwy 16 traffic flow.

READ MORE: Smithers moves forward with Active Transportation Plan

“Overall, council welcomes redevelopment of the site,” Bachrach said. “It’s a vacant building and it would be good to see the site put to use. Most of the comments we heard in the public hearing were related to the final design, not the rezoning, so we’re optimistic that staff and the developer can work with the neighbours to come up with strategies to address those concerns.”

If successful, the car wash would be constructed after demolishing the now-defunct Greyhound bus depot portion of the existing building.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Ferries announce extra sailings for May long-weekend
Next story
Updated fisheries law could stem loss of stocks, biodiversity: supporters

Just Posted

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

Council approves 7-Eleven lot rezone with caveats going forward

The 7-Eleven lot in Smithers is one step closer to getting a car wash

Smithers moves forward with Active Transportation Plan

Smithers Active transportation plan is on the move.

Crown seeks 9-10 years for Ronald Fowler attempted murder conviction

Sentencing arguments heard at B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers today

No charges laid in VIP fishing trip to Ecstall River, anglers told

But DFO says ongoing conversations will limit likelihood of repeat incidents

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read