Smithers town hall. (Marisca Bakker/ The Interior News)

Council appoints deputy corporate officer

Smithers council met last week with a light agenda, but made three appointments.

Council assigned executive assistant M’Liz Lee to the role of deputy corporate officer for the Town of Smithers.

The corporate officer position is currently held by David Schroeter, without an assigned deputy, until now. The town historically assigned the role of deputy corporate officer to the executive assistant or another employee to ensure this core function is fulfilled during vacations, leaves, or other absences of the corporate officer.

The deputy corporate officer may act in the place of the corporate officer and may provide procedural or other advice to council during meetings.

Council also approved the appointment of Councillor Calvin Elliott to the Smithers Public Library Board for the term that runs Nov. 1, 2023 – Oct. 31, 2024.

According to the library board, a council member must be appointed annually.

Wilma Wikkerink was assigned to the Board of Variance for a three-year term. The board of variance is made up of three members and the board has been short a person for about a year now.

The board is responsible for assessing requests for minor variances of town bylaws.

