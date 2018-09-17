Council and school board candidates declared

The nominations are in and the full slate of candidates for town councils, regional district boards and school boards will now try their best to convince residents that they are the ones to be chosen on Oct. 20 to represent their communities.
There are some familiar faces running with some new faces but with incumbent Darcy Repen not running for a second term, there will be a new mayor of Telkwa.
Town of Smithers
Mayor
Taylor Bachrach
Randy Bell
Councillor (6 positions)
Gladys Atrill
Colin Bateman
Lorne Benson
Phil Brienesse
Greg Brown
Shelley Browne
John Buikema
Tim Sharp
Casda Thomas
Frank Wray
Ryan Zapisocki
Village of Telkwa
Mayor
Brad Layton
John McDivitt
Councillor (4 positions)
Leroy Dekens
Annette Morgan
Rick Fuerst
Matthew Monkman
Village of Hazelton
Mayor
Alice Maitland (unopposed)
Councillor (4 positions)
Wendy Blackstock
Buddy Smith
Doug Eftoda
Julie Maitland
Nick Marshall
Distric of New Hazelton
Mayor
Marilyn (Gail) Lowry
Robert Henwood
Councillor (6 positions)
Allan Berg
George Burns
Braunwyn Henwood
Jutta Hobenshield
Ray Sturney
Mike Weeber
Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako
Area A (Smithers rural) director
Mark Fisher
Leah Germain
Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine
Area B (Hazelton rural areas/Kispiox Valley/Moricetown(Witset) through Cedarvale)
Linda Pierre
Dean Paranich
Coast Mountains School District 82
Trustee Area 5 (Hazelton)
Shar McCrory (unopposed)
Bulkley Valley School District 54
Trustee Zone 1 (Lake Kathlyn/Evelyn/Moricetown(Witset))
Priscilla Michell (acclaimed)
Trustee Zone 2 (Smithers/Glentanna/Driftwood) 3 positions
Susan Bassett
Frank Farrell
Elsbeth Fielding
Floyd Krishan
Jason Krauskopf
Regina Saimoto
Trustee Zone 3 (Telkwa)
Edward Quinlan (unopposed)
Trustee Zone 4 (Houston)
Jennifer William (acclaimed)
Les Kearns (acclaimed)