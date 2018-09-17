Council and school board candidates declared

A list of all the people running to represent their communities from the Hazeltons to Telkwa.

All council incumbents except for Bill Goodacre are running to represent Smithers again.

The nominations are in and the full slate of candidates for town councils, regional district boards and school boards will now try their best to convince residents that they are the ones to be chosen on Oct. 20 to represent their communities.

There are some familiar faces running with some new faces but with incumbent Darcy Repen not running for a second term, there will be a new mayor of Telkwa.

Town of Smithers

Mayor

Taylor Bachrach

Randy Bell

Councillor (6 positions)

Gladys Atrill

Colin Bateman

Lorne Benson

Phil Brienesse

Greg Brown

Shelley Browne

John Buikema

Tim Sharp

Casda Thomas

Frank Wray

Ryan Zapisocki

Village of Telkwa

Mayor

Brad Layton

John McDivitt

Councillor (4 positions)

Leroy Dekens

Annette Morgan

Rick Fuerst

Matthew Monkman

Village of Hazelton

Mayor

Alice Maitland (unopposed)

Councillor (4 positions)

Wendy Blackstock

Buddy Smith

Doug Eftoda

Julie Maitland

Nick Marshall

Distric of New Hazelton

Mayor

Marilyn (Gail) Lowry

Robert Henwood

Councillor (6 positions)

Allan Berg

George Burns

Braunwyn Henwood

Jutta Hobenshield

Ray Sturney

Mike Weeber

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

Area A (Smithers rural) director

Mark Fisher

Leah Germain

Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine

Area B (Hazelton rural areas/Kispiox Valley/Moricetown(Witset) through Cedarvale)

Linda Pierre

Dean Paranich

Coast Mountains School District 82

Trustee Area 5 (Hazelton)

Shar McCrory (unopposed)

Bulkley Valley School District 54

Trustee Zone 1 (Lake Kathlyn/Evelyn/Moricetown(Witset))

Priscilla Michell (acclaimed)

Trustee Zone 2 (Smithers/Glentanna/Driftwood) 3 positions

Susan Bassett

Frank Farrell

Elsbeth Fielding

Floyd Krishan

Jason Krauskopf

Regina Saimoto

Trustee Zone 3 (Telkwa)

Edward Quinlan (unopposed)

Trustee Zone 4 (Houston)

Jennifer William (acclaimed)

Les Kearns (acclaimed)

Council and school board candidates declared

