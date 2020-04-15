Coronavirus pandemic shuts down Witset Mud Races

Organizers say loss of event pales in comparison to other events people are missing due to COVID-19

The Moricetown Mud Bog races are cancelled for this year because of a lack of time on the organiser’s part. Contributed photo The Moricetown Mud Races were also cancelled in 2018 because of a lack of time for organizers. (File photo)

Yet another event has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest cancellation is the Witset Mud Races, which had been scheduled for July 20 and 21.

In a social media message to The Interior News signed “Team Moricetown,” organizers said the regretted having to make the decision

“We felt it was in everyone’s best interests to call off the event this year,” they said. “It is also important to keep in mind that there are far more important milestones that people are missing as a result of this global pandemic — such as birthdays, anniversaries, funerals, graduations — that our event simply cannot measure up to in importance. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe.”

The event was also cancelled two years ago because the family who has been running since the beginning simply did not have the time.

The races were held last year and at that time with the family looking to pass along the organization to someone else.

“This event requires months of planning and unfortunately, a lot of our sponsors, competitors, and spectators will likely be facing some form of hardship over the coming months, whether it be financially or health-wise,” said Team Moricetown. “At this time, the extent of this pandemic is unknown and the period of time that it will take to return to our ‘normal’ ways of life is undetermined. It could potentially be months before we, as a society, can return to our usual social gatherings.”

This announcement follows the cancellation of two other major summer events within the past week, the Kispiox Valley Rodeo and the Midsummer Music Festival.


Coronavirus

