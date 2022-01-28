(Black Press Media File Photo)

(Black Press Media File Photo)

Coquitlam Mounties seeking witnesses to fatal stabbing

Victim found Thursday afternoon in an underground parkade

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., are investigating a fatal stabbing in the city.

They say in a release that the female victim was located Thursday around 4:30 p.m. in an underground parkade in the 1100-block of Austin Avenue.

Police say she was rushed to hospital for treatment of stab wounds but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is handling the case.

Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area on Thursday afternoon and has dash-cam footage that could aid in their investigation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Teenager charged in 2021 Port Alberni murder

Crime

Previous story
Trucker protest converging on Canadian capital
Next story
Williams Lake woman survives snowmobile crash, rescue in the backcountry

Just Posted

Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada closes recreational salmon fishing in the Skeena River watershed, including the Bulkley River. (Contributed Photo)
Skeena River First Nations outraged by Alaskan fisheries interception of salmon

People gather along Keith Ave. in Terrace Jan. 23 in support of a convoy of truckers opposing vaccine mandates. (Facebook/Faye Ritter)
VIDEO: Crowd of supporters greets anti-vaccine-mandate truck convoy as it leaves Vancouver for Ottawa

Demonstrators for freedom of vaccine choice display signs and placards along McBride Str. on Jan. 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert citizens join freedom of vaccine choice rally

A planned liquefied natural gas facility at Port Edward would use natural gas piped in by Pacific Northern Gas. (Image supplied)
Planned LNG plant would buffer northwest B.C. natural gas rate impacts